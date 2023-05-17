EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man is in custody after allegedly pulling out a gun during a traffic stop in Evansville.

Wednesday afternoon, Evansville Police say officers recognized a man wanted on felony charges and pulled him over at a gas station in the area of Heidelbach Avenue and Louisiana Street.

According to police, the man, later identified as 36-year-old Samuel Curry, pulled out a gun while still sitting in his car. We’re told the officers shot at Curry and struck his vehicle. Officers reportedly stopped shooting after he dropped the gun.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident and Curry is in custody.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.