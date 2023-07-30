HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A call for shots fired ended with an Evansville man booked on a laundry list of charges.

According to an affidavit, in the early morning hours of July 29, officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched to the Corner Pocket Bar for shots fired. After several officers and patrons were in the parking lot for a few minutes, a white pickup truck entered the alley.

The driver, later identified as Tyran Landours, 48, allegedly accelerated rapidly, causing tires to squeal and rocks being kicked up. Two officers were reportedly hit by the rocks, causing minor injuries and a third was missed. After allegedly spinning the tires for several seconds, Landours took off.

Landours reportedly pulled into a Circle K gas station and was subsequently detained.

Officers allegedly were also able to spot a clear baggie in Landours’ shirt pocket, containing a piece of an orange and yellow pill. The affidavit states due to the officer’s training and knowledge, it was how illegal narcotics were packaged.

After getting another look at the pills, Landours claimed they were vitamins, stating, “I don’t do pills.”

Landours was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail for the following charges: