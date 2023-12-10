HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Richland woman is under arrest after allegedly trying to hide meth and a glass smoking pipe through a TSA checkpoint.

According to an affidavit from the Indiana State Police, troopers were called to the airport at approximately 9:17 a.m. Sunday morning to the Evansville Regional Airport. Troopers state Hillary Owens, 42, tried to go through a TSA checkpoint with a black case that contained the suspected meth and pipe.

ISP states TSA agents found it in Owens’ waistband.

She is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

A mug for Hillary Owens was not available at this time.