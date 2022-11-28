EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Partnership of Women, also known as POW!, has completed its 10th annual grant cycle and chosen their top grant recipient.

POW! announced at their annual dinner that the Deaconess Foundation Safe Babies Program was awarded $15,000.

Officials say the project will help the Safe Babies program provide appropriate safe sleeping spaces and car seats for infants whose parents are unable to acquire them.

The two runners-up, Habitat for Humanity of Henderson and Father Bradley Shelter for Women and Children, each received $3,000 in grant funding for their projects.

“The three finalists were chosen after POW! members made on-site visits and thoroughly reviewed all grant applications submitted during our open grant cycle,” says a Partnership of Women spokesperson.

The organization says they have awarded more than $180K in nine years and have raised money through individual and group memberships.