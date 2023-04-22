EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Check your pockets — a life-changing winning Powerball ticket valued at $50,000 is days away from expiring.

The ticket, while was sold last October at the Circle H Food Mart on Lincoln Ave, will expire on Monday, May 1, 2023.

“The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on May 1, 2023, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis,” says a Powerball spokesperson. “All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.”

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, are: 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13.