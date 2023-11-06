EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville is less than 24 hours away from its registered voters submitting their ballots for Election Day, and Eyewitness News is told that 6,800 voters in the city have already submitted their early ballots.

Election workers on Tuesday at the civic center say they are making the final preparations for election season, including receiving the last of the mail-in ballots.

Some who visited the civic center have made sure one of the 16 polling location kits have the supplies they need, like sample ballots and stickers.

County Clerk of the Circuit Court Carla Hayden says the city residents have called voting “easy” and “smooth” during the early voting season.

“Everything I heard from Evansville residents is that they are very happy with being able to vote as in many places for as long as a period of they are able to,” Hayden said. “It’s always evident because of how many people do take advantage of early voting in Evansville.”

For the voters who have normally visited the Calvary Temple Assembly of God on First Avenue, Eyewitness News is told that some entrance changes have been made because of an accident.

“Someone had hit one of the supports for the overhand that covers that entrance, so that entrance will not be available at least for voters who needed a handicap-accessible entry,” Hayden said. “My understanding is that you’re still able to get through that door, but at least you have to walk through the grass.”

A disability accessible entrance will be available on the other side of the church’s building