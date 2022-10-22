EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A prestigious honor for an Evansville community leader and icon was awarded earlier this week.

Estella Moss, the first African American woman elected to Vanderburgh County Office was awarded with the Indiana’s ‘Sagamore of the Wabash’. She started her work with the county nearly five decades ago in 1976.

Moss attended a ceremony at the Evansville African American Museum and was not expecting to receive this award.

“This was really a surprise, to live all these years, 94 you know, and be able to still to tell a story, and be still active,” she tells us.

Among her community leadership history, Moss worked for former President Obama’s campaign in 2008 and saw him sworn in to presidency in-person.

Mayor Winnecke presented Moss with the award and the Girl Scouts were also there to hand her flowers one by one.