EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – According to Evansville Central Dispatch, hazmat officials were called out to Berry Global in the 100 block of Oakley Street at 2:01 p.m. for reports of a propane leak. Roads in the surrounding area were blocked for some time.

Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say that an estimated 40 tanks, each with a 33-gallon capacity, had leaked propane and part of the facility was evacuated while first responders dealt with the leak.

Our crew on the scene tells us that first responders had cleared the scene by 3:05 p.m.

This is a developing story.