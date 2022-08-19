EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Court documents indicate that if Larry Richmond Sr. is found guilty, he could face life in prison without parole.

Larry Richmond Sr. is one of two people arrested Thursday and charged with the February 2019 murder of Evansville firefighter Robby Doerr. Doerr’s widow, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, was also charged in the case.

Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside his home in the 2700 block of Oakley Street on February 26, 2019. Fox-Doerr has been in jail since July 12 for the charge of perjury, Murder and conspiracy to commit murder were added Thursday. Richmond has been incarcerated on federal guns charges since shortly after the murder occurred.

Prosecutors say Richmond qualifies for a potential penalty of life in prison because he was convicted on a previous murder charge, he was on parole when this murder occurred and because he was lying in wait for Doerr the night of the murder.

Fox-Doerr was arraigned on the murder charges Friday. She had a plea of not guilty entered for her, and she was ordered held without bond until her next court appearance in September.