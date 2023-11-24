EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Once again, a large crowd packed into the Ford Center in downtown Evansville on Friday for the second day of the 89th annual Hadi Shrine Circus.

While a lot of excitement took place inside, a small group gathered across the street to speak out against the use of animals in the circus. The protestors say circuses force animals to perform what they are calling “unnatural tricks”. Protest organizers say there are better ways to donate to charities than attending circus performances.

“It’s high time for a change and we need to evolve to more humane ways to fundraise,” says Evansville Animal Advocacy president Sandy Jeyaseelan. “If Ringling Brothers can come back as a 100 percent animal-free circus, then there is really no excuse for circus animal abuse.”

Jeyaseelan says that people should donate directly to organizations they want to support. The protestors also say they’ve been in talks with the Evansville City Council to ban wild and exotic animals in traveling shows.

Hadi Shrine officials say that Evansville Animal Advocacy has every right to protest, but if the group really wants change, they should take the issue up at the state level.

“If you want to change something, you go to the state legislature and change the law,” says Shrine spokesperson Dale Thomas. “The exotic animal law (that was enacted) did not include elephants. So we don’t use any lions, tigers or bears anymore; we use the elephants and we use non-exotic animals and we’re well within the law to do so.”

Thomas says the circus handpicks its acts and they have never picked acts that abuse their animals. This year’s circus has between 15 to 18 acts, 7 of which are new. The circus continues through Sunday.