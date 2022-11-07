EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The 18th Annual Pumpkin Shootout Disc Golf Tournament was held this weekend in Evansville, and we’re told it drew hundreds to the area.

The event was put on by Ace Eagle Disc Golf Club at Mesker Park’s disc golf course. Nearly 300 players participated in the event and also took part in pumpkin carving Friday night, which is a tournament tradition.

Paul Oman of Evansville is this year’s tournament winner. He tells us this event is a very noteworthy one for him.

“I’m feeling great, actually. This has been a really special tournament for a long time to me. It’s my home course, both of the courses,” explains Oman. “We got a great club here. This means a lot to a lot of people, especially me.”

Organizers of the competition tell us a $3,000 purse was up for grabs this year.