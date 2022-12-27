EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities say an Evansville woman came home late Monday evening to find her home ransacked and her puppy stolen.

Officers responded to the home near Deaconess Midtown shortly after 9 p.m. that night. The homeowner told officers a thief broke into her house and ran off with her Pitbull puppy, which she says is worth $5,000.

According to a police report, her door had been forced open and the house was found in disarray.

Evansville Police officers documented the damage to the home and say an investigation into the burglary has been opened.

