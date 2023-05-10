HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two of Indiana’s biggest rivals competed this past weekend all for a good cause.

The Purdue Alumni Club of Evansville and Indiana University Alumni Association Chapter of Greater Evansville were neck-and-neck as they raised donations and collected food during their 7th annual Red and Black Give Back food drive competition.

In partnership with Tri-State Food Bank, the groups made it out to the six Schnucks locations spread across Evansville and Newburgh. Organizers say Purdue closely edged out IU to win and maintain possession of the Evansville Oaken Bucket,

(Courtesy: Tri-State Food Bank)

“On behalf of the Purdue Alumni Club of Evansville, we are incredibly humbled by our alumni and friends in their support of the Tri-State Food Bank.”, says PACE representative Nate Hahn. “For the first time in the 7-year history of the Evansville Oaken bucket, one school will hold the bucket in back-to-back years. We are proud it will be the Boilermakers.”

Hahn also thanked the IU Alumni Association of Greater Evansville for another great year, which he says was hard-fought. Representing IUAA, Brad Colvert also commented on this year’s competition.

“It is a pleasure to serve the Tri-State Food Bank and our community! The IUAA Greater Evansville Chapter is humbled to volunteer alongside the Purdue Alumni Club of Evansville,” he says. “A deep congratulations on their victory with the real winners being the Tri-State Food Bank. We look forward to taking back the bucket next year and raising the bar even higher from this year’s event. Go Hoosiers!”

This year’s collaborative effort brought in a record-breaking total, raising nearly $10,000 and collecting over 1,400 pounds of food. We’re told over the course of its 7-year history, the amount of food collected is now over 12,000 pounds, and the money collected exceeds $35,000.