EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Late Wednesday afternoon, deputies say a short-lived chase ended with a man crashing a car on Franklin Street.

At 4:13 p.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy started a pursuit in the area of W Virginia and 2nd Avenue. Less than 15 seconds later, authorities tell us the vehicle chase ended with a crash on Franklin.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect wrecked into a metal fence before getting out and running from law enforcement officers on foot. A sheriff sergeant says the man was apprehended by a County K9 officer.

Deputies say the man is being taken to the hospital for the K9 bite before being booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Although the name of the suspect has not been released, we’re told he was wanted on two active warrants. Deputies say no one but the suspect was injured in the chase.