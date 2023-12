HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ryan O’Bryan, co-host of the Q Crew Morning Show with Ryan & Melissa on WKDQ, is signing off after 25 years with Evansville radio. O’Bryan has been with the morning show for the past six years.

O’Bryan says his last day on the air will be January 5. He says the move took a lot of thought, but he’s decided to move on to a career outside of radio.