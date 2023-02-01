EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work.

Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in a warn notice. A spokesperson with with the company says that CSX will be canceling their contracts across several Indiana locations on February 20, 2023.

As a result, Railcrew Xpress says they’ll be forced to close five locations in the Hoosier State. These include stations in Evansville, Vincennes, Terre Haute, Lafayette and Avon.

RCX says the employees losing their jobs do not have any bumping rights. You can read the company’s full statement below.