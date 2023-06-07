EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Many people put up with a little rain and came out to Market on Main.

The event showcased shops in the downtown area. Wednesday was the first event for the year, which will be held every Wednesday from now until September 7.

The market manager tells us there are plenty of vendors ranging from food trucks to produce, providing a chance for visitors to support local businesses and sustainability.

“We have several produce vendors and artisans sharing and selling their wares, and goodies like 3 Chicks Fudgery and various other things, so we just have a lot of great vendors,” explains Heidi Doss. “Our goal is to keep it local, so everything at this market is made locally or grown locally with the idea of providing people the best goods they can have.”

The events will be held at the Ford Center plaza at Sixth and Main and will happen rain or shine.