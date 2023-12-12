HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A total of 7,250 brown trout and 1,955 rainbow trout have been stocked in 17 bodies of water across Indiana, and Garvin Park Lake is among those stocked.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), the Vanderburgh County lake will have 550 rainbow trout. Officials say anglers 18 and older will need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp to fish for trout. The bag limit for trout is five. This includes any combination of brook, rainbow or brown trout, but no more than one may be a brown trout.

Officials say there is no closed season for taking trout from inland lakes. Streams close to trout fishing from December 31 to the last Saturday in April.