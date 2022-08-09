VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced the closure of the entrance ramp from State Road 66 to US 41 north.

INDOT says starting around August 16, the entrance ramp to US 41 northbound from State Road 66/Diamond Avenue will be closed. Officials say this closure will occur only after work to the exit ramp has completed and that ramp has re-opened. INDOT says during the closure crews will be reconstructing the entire entrance ramp.

The detour is US 41 south to State Road 66 to US 41 north. INDOT says work is expected to last through the start of September, depending on the weather.