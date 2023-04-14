HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An Evansville man awaits sentencing after the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted him on crimes of rape, criminal confinement and three counts of sexual battery.

The prosecutor’s office posted about the guilty verdict on social media, providing further details about the case.

According to their post, an EPD officer was dispatched to an assisted-living facility after receiving an anonymous tip on February 18, 2022. The officer spoke with a victim who accused Oscar Contreras Zamilpa of sexually assaulting her. The victim told the officer she lived in the same complex and helped the defendant move furniture.

Zamilpa confined and raped the victim inside the apartment, as reported by the prosecutor’s office. According to officials, DNA evidence was enough to secure a guilty verdict on all counts at trial.

“This rapist took advantage of a friend and neighbor who lived in the same assisted-living facility as him, but thanks to the survivor’s strong voice the Defendant was held accountable today by a jury for each of his actions,” said Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor Diana Moers.

She also says her hope is that the victim can now begin healing from the “horrendous acts” of the defendant. Moers released a statement mentioning that she is prepared to recommend a harsh punishment at sentencing.

“I hope this serves as encouragement to all victims to come forward for help—you will have a fighter in your corner,” she added.

Zamilpa’s sentencing is scheduled for May 12, 2023.