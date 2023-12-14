EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – On Thursday, seventh and eighth graders at Lincoln School got a dose of reality through Realityapolis, courtesy of the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana.

Officials describe it as the real-life version of the board game Life. Students were given a job, money and responsibilities, tasked with making a budget for a month.

Realitapolis featured 12 stations ranging from necessities such as a car and house to optional things such as vacations and other luxuries.

“It’s very eye-opening,” says community enrichment specialist Kelsey Hillenbrand. “They see how expensive having children really is, having to run a house with electric and groceries and all those, so it’s a very eye-opening experience.”

Officials say they do this program across 11 different counties in southern Indiana.