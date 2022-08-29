EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Weeks after the deadly Weinbach explosion rocked the city earlier this month, numerous local agencies are still working to repair damage left behind.

Monday, Oak Hill Bible Fellowship had crews putting in new windows after dozens were damaged in the blast. Pastor Eric Rawdon says he was sitting in the office eating lunch when he heard the explosion.

“We found a lot of ceiling tiles had been moved around. The building shook in some way. We had chandeliers in our sanctuary that were rocked and broken,” said Pastor Rawdon. “Our projector screen had come down and was hanging by the electrical chord. We lost a speaker that bounced off the piano. A door handle had blown off.”

He tells us he thought something landed on the roof, so he got out of the building as fast as he could.

We’re told 40 windows in total were broken in the explosion. Rawdon says they are allowed in the sanctuary, but are not holding services inside for safety reasons.

