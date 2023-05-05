HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Indiana Southwest Chapter and community members will be installing free smoke alarms and providing home fire safety training from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 13.

A news release says during their visit, Red Cross volunteers along with members of the community will share information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts and how to create an escape plan.

Beth Sweeney, Executive Director of the Red Cross Southwest Chapter, says, “We are very thankful for community partners like the Evansville Fire Department who know that working smoke alarms save lives. We’re looking forward to working with volunteers and Tepe Park neighbors to make homes safer and help build resilient communities.”

Officials say volunteers will meet at the Tepe Park Clubhouse in Evansville.