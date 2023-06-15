HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Chad Dockery has been appointed as the new Director of Athletics of Reitz Memorial High School for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Dockery is a 1995 graduate of Memorial High School and was a member of the football, wrestling, and track and field teams. Officials say Dockery’s career includes roles as head coach in football, track and field for men and women, baseball and basketball. Reitz says Dockery comes to Memorial from Plainfield High School in Plainfield, IN, where he has been an assistant football and track coach. He has also held other roles in education, sports, and business.

(Courtesy: Reitz Memorial High School)

Reitz Memorial President Christian Mocek said, “Chad’s diverse background in education has provided him with experiences that have shaped his philosophy in working with student athletes, coaches, and the community. Chad will focus not only on winning championships but on forming young women and men into leaders of virtue and moral character. I’m thrilled to welcome him back home to Memorial after 25 years away.”

A news release says Dockery replaces Matthew Weber, who announced he was stepping down in May.