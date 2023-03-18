EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A local band finding success outside the Tri-State was back in Evansville this week to promote their new album.

The Cold Stares dropped by Space Monkey Records and nearby Roadkill Music & Media Salvage for the promotion. The band took time out from touring to meet with fans, friends and family while they’re in town.

While working on the new album, guitarist Chris Tapp says adding a bass player helped remove constraints the band has dealt with during their decade-long time as a duo.

“Just timing-wise it worked out good. We’d just got back from Europe and we’re talking about maybe adding a third person with our record label,” Tapp tells Eyewitness News. “Bryce became available and we snagged him, got him in the band. Creatively, it just opened up some doors to be able to write for a three-piece for this record, versus writing for a two-piece, and trying to pull that off live.”

Tapp says the band will be touring outside the U.S. from May to August and they plan to be back in the Tri-State with performance dates at the Bokeh Lounge in September and December during a stateside tour.