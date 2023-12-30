HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two juveniles were charged after alleged trespassing at Harrison High School.

A police report states Evansville Police officers were dispatched to Harrison for an alarm run and found two juveniles in a locked courtyard.

The report says the juveniles admitted to being inside the school and were transported to the juvenile detention center.

The report does not state the juveniles’ age, how they got inside the school or their intentions. It also does not say if they are students from the school or somewhere else.