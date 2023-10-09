EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The second Monday in October has been known as “Columbus Day,” but some have made the effort to honor the Monday as “Indigenous People’s Day” for the first inhabitants in North America and South America.

Throughout October, the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library is challenging its visitors to fill out its Indigenous Peoples’ Day card.

The library has those resources and resources too about exploration history in the Americas.

Staff says they are continuing to make the library a place for all to come together.

“It definitely is important for everyone to feel included, especially in the library and to feel reflected when they walk into this space,” EVPL Graphic Designer Faith Connell said. “So, as the graphic designer here at the library, I try to do that.”

Visit the EVPL Indigenous Peoples’ Day resources here.