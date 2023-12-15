EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – A 104-year-old woman that was one of Evansville’s own Rosie the Riveters toured the Evansville Wartime Museum on Friday to see some of the history she was a part of.

Evelyn Bernard has never been to the museum and was given a special tour. During World War Two, she worked in a factory that made P-47 Thunderbolt fighter aircraft. It was an emotional moment when she was reunited with one of the planes today. “Oh my…I never dreamed I’d get to see one again,” says Bernard.

Bernard has a sister that is 102 years old that also used to work in the factory.