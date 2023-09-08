HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Riley Green announced his 2024 Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour, and he will make a stop in downtown Evansville at the Ford Center on February 29, 2024, with support from Tracy Lawrence and Ella Langley.

“Ain’t My Last Rodeo is inspired by what I know best: hard work, life outdoors and family and it’s going to be fun adding these new songs to our full set,” says Green. “I’ve been a fan of Tracy Lawrence since I was a kid so I’m looking forward to having him out with us and watching the fans singing along to all his hits. I also really love what Ella Langley is doing –it’s going to be a great time all around.”

Event organizers say Ain’t My Last Rodeo includes the “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” singer’s current single with his former tourmate, “Different ‘Round Here (Ft. Luke Combs),” and a lot more of the country sound fans have come to know, love and obsess over. Officials say Green is heavily influenced by the rural, small town and slower way of life. Organizers say Ain’t My Last Rodeo is a window into his experiences, values, pastimes and love of family.

Tickets go on sale on September 15 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.