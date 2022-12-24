EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Just in time for Christmas Eve, the Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is opening its doors yet again.

The annual drive-thru light show was put on hold as severe winter weather rolled over the Tri-State earlier this week.

Organizers tell us the decision to close on Thursday was only the third time in the event’s history that it was canceled due to severe weather. Reopening Christmas Eve night, the display will stay open through the start of the new year.

“Visitors to the drive-through light show in Evansville’s Garvin Park will stay warm in their vehicles while enjoying more than 70 elaborate displays featuring almost 100,000 LED lights,” a spokesperson says.

The “magical mile of holiday lights” is scheduled to be open nightly 5 – 9 p.m. through January 1. Officials add that extended hours of 5 – 10 p.m. are planned for Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.