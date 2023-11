HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights is set to open up at 5:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. It will be open nightly through January 1.

Garvin Park will be transformed with more than 80 light displays. Visitors can either drive their own vehicles through the park or take a horse-drawn carriage.

Tickets start at $7 for a vehicle with less than 6 people. You can find out more here. All proceeds benefit the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.