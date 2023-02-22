EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The River Kitty Cat Cafe is now available for event bookings.

Officials have announced the official opening of the multi-use rental space known as “The Basement at River Kitty.” The River Kitty Cat Cafe says up to 36 people can be booked into this event space. Party packages cost $200 Monday through Thursday, and $250 Friday through Sunday.

Officials with the cafe say, “From birthday parties to board meetings – Everything is more fun when cats are around!”

To inquire about booking The Basement at the cafe, please contact events@vhslifesaver.org.