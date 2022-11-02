EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two weeks after a “dangerous” virus struck River Kitty Cat Café, the much-loved cat-centric coffee shop will be re-opening their doors after a long wait.

When River Kitty announced they were temporarily shutting their doors, owners mentioned they’d be back open on November 8 as long as the cats were healthy. A week later, the café announces that date will officially be their re-opening date, confirming their cats are now in good health.

It all started after one cat in their lounge showed symptoms of feline panleukopenia, a highly contagious virus which has a two-week incubation period.

Although the virus can be dangerous and even deadly for kittens or unvaccinated cats, experts assure the illness poses no danger to humans.

River Kitty Cat Café will officially re-open on November 8. In the meantime, you can watch River Kitty’s cat lounge livestream by clicking here.