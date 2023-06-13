HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced lane restrictions for I-69 in Evansville for improvements to lighting near the interchange.

Officials say beginning on or around Monday, June 19, crews will begin restricting driving lanes of I-69 north and southbound in Evansville, and these restrictions will occur near the I-69 and US 41 interchange and go to just beyond the bridge over Weinbach Avenue.

Officials also say traffic will remain open for traffic in the passing lanes of I-69 in both directions, and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Work is expected to last through mid-August, depending on the weather.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.