HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there is a working house fire in the 500 block of Covert Avenue.

Dispatch says the call came in at 4:46 p.m.. Authorities say police are working to shut down Covert Avenue and Garvin Street for traffic control.

Our crew on the scene says the house still standing and it looks like the house has more internal damage than external damage.

We will bring you more details as they become available.