EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday evening, the Evansville Wartime Museum threw a 1920s themed fundraiser to honor the Ford Tri-Motor airliner that visited the Tri-State.

The Old Dam Community Band of Newburgh added to the evening’s entertainment with music, a themed photo booth and dance lessons. Although costumes were not required, some showed up dressed for the event.

One couple Eyewitness News spoke with told us they were excited to dress up in swanky period accurate clothes and visit the museum to support a fun cause.

“It’s been great. We did a photo shoot where I choked Brandon with a boa,” says Jenna Owens. “We learned how to Charleston, we had some great food, we got to see a cool plane, so it’s been great.”

Tours of the historic 1928 Ford Tri-Motor began at 6 p.m. and Charleston dance lesson followed soon-after.