EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville cemetery learned the final resting spot for thousands of people isn’t immune to thieves.

Oak Hill Cemetery had several catalytic converters stolen from trucks. It happened early Thursday morning at the grounds on East Virginia Street. A police report says the loss was valued at $1,200.

If you have any information on the thefts, please contact the Evansville Police Department.