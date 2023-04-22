HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Roca Bar in Evansville is making some major changes soon.

The restaurant announced on social media Saturday morning that they will be closing their original location at 1618 S Kentucky Avenue. While many were disappointed by the news, Roca Bar owners say they will be unveiling a new restaurant near the east side of town.

“We will be opening our new location at 4600 Washington Avenue on May 15th,” owners said in a statement released on Facebook. “The restaurant will be located in the SW corner of the old Schnucks building.”

The original location on Kentucky Avenue will be closing at the end of the month on April 30.

The owners of Roca Bar say they would like to thank their loyal customers for continued support and are looking forward to seeing everyone at their new restaurant.