HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Barry Bostwick will greet fans in person, as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” is featured with a shadow cast on the Aiken Theatre stage on October 13.

Organizers say fans can get tickets as early as May 3 during the presale, and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Event organizers say the live show will feature a costume contest, a performance by a local shadow cast and memorabilia displays with artifacts and costumes from the movie. A news release says the movie is the longest-running theatrical release in film history and celebrates its 48th Anniversary with a national tour.

There is an age restriction of 18 years for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Tickets to the show start at $25.00 plus applicable tax and fees. VIP packages are available and include a meet and greet with Barry Bostwick. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.