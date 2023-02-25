EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us first-responders are on scene of a crash at the intersection of Highway 41 N and Walnut Avenue.

The accident with injuries happened around 6 p.m. Saturday evening. Officials say the intersection for both roads is currently closed.

Dispatch officials were unable to tell us how many vehicles were involved, but our crew on scene tells us they see at least two damaged vehicles. We’re told one of the cars involved is upside down.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.