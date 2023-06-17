HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A rollover crash in Evansville leads to a man being charged with multiple offenses and later tests showing BAC levels multiple times the legal limit.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to the crash at US Highway 41 and Virginia Street near railroad tracks Friday night. Officials state a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck exited from westbound Lloyd Expressway to northbound Highway 41 at a high rate of speed, which caused the vehicle to hit the center divider and rolled on the right side, coming to a rest against a railroad crossing pole.

Officials also state this accident caused multiple lanes of Highway 41 to be shut down north and southbound, and the Evansville Fire Department responded and extricated the driver, Edward Boudakin, 53.

Officials say a portable breath test was used and results showed a .207 BAC. Boudakin allegedly could not answer yes or no after being read the Indiana Implied Consent Warning and Standard Field Sobriety Tests could not be performed due to Boudakin being involved in the accident.

Officials also state a blood draw was granted, and a presumptive reading showed a BAC of .300. Proof of insurance was also unable to be located in the truck.

Boudakin is being charged with the following: