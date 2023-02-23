EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ford Center officials shared exciting news Thursday, one night before WWE superstars will step into the ring to battle in front of thousands of wrestling fans in Evansville.

According to event organizers, Ronda Rousey will be making an appearance at WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the Ford Center. Rousey’s arrival isn’t the only news causing a buzz on social media.

(Courtesy: The Ford Center)

Rey Mysterio will come face-to-face with Karrion Kross and Rhea Ripley will duke it out with Charlotte Flair, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Event organizers say tickets are still available at the Ford Center box office and Ticketmaster.com. WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be held in Evansville on February 24 and broadcasted live around the world.