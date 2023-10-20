EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Knights of Columbus Council #7544 from the Saint Benedict Cathedral is taking part in “Undie Sunday” this Sunday.

Officials say this is the biggest drive for underwear benefitting the Evansville Christian Life Center.

The center’s clothing resource is open two days a week.

Just on Wednesday, the center had 84 household visits.

“There is such a huge need in our community that most don’t understand,” said Katie Grunow, who serves as the center’s executive director. “The undergarments that we have are quite expensive and so individuals in our community — sometimes children — are going to school and they do not even have those.”

Donations may be dropped off this Sunday at Saint Benedict Cathedral.