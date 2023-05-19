HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Downtown Evansville is the location of the grand opening of Salon Redefined from 3 to 7 p.m. on May 19.

According to a release, the full-service salon will offer barber services, body waxing, facials, lash care, massages, hair extensions, haircuts and coloring and skin care services.

The salon employs nine individuals, including a barber, massage therapist and esthetician, lash technician and multiple stylists.

Sara Westerfield and Candice Schmitt are the salon operators and owners. They selected the new location for its central location and character.

“Salon Redefined offers a welcoming atmosphere with a particular focus on client satisfaction and comfort. We strive to provide the best self-care services to expand your self-love journey,” Westerfield said.

“In 2022, 38 businesses opened or expanded in downtown Evansville. We welcome Salon Redefined and their clients to our neighborhood. We are pleased to add another health and beauty offering to our growing roster of customer-oriented businesses,” said Josh Armstrong, Economic Improvement District president.

The salon is currently accepting new customers. Call 812-777-0046 to book an appointment or connect on Facebook @Salonredefined and Instagram.