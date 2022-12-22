EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is going into the final weekend this year, and the organization got some silver and gold for its Christmas.

Salvation Army officials say they’ve found not only another gold coin, but also an ounce of silver. Officials remark it’s been an interesting day for kettles, one that they are so thankful for.

The Salvation Army says this second gold Krugerrand and silver ounce were donated during its match week, where all donations in the Red Kettles are being matched up to $20,000 to close out this final and crucial week of the Red Kettle Campaign. Officials say this donation, combined with the matching donation, is vital to helping the organization reach its goal of $310,000 this year.