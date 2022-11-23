EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An annual Thanksgiving celebration was held in Evansville on Wednesday, providing over 500 families a cozy meal.

The Salvation Army tells us it’s the first Thanksgiving meal they’ve served indoors since the start of the pandemic.

About 40 volunteers came together and helped serve holiday favorites, including turkey and pie. The event also featured crafts, pumpkin decorating and family photos.

“We’ve seen the need increase in our regular feeding program. We’re starting to get up to about four-hundred a day. Now we’re at five or six-hundred for the special events” Major Jason Poff says. “So we are starting to see that ramp up as we get into the colder season. And as the economy keeps going the way that it is, the need seems to continue to grow.”

The Salvation Army serves daily lunches to anyone in need. They also operate a food pantry that is open several days a week.