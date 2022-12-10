EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Despite his busy schedule, Santa was able to squeeze in a visit to Evansville this year ahead of Christmas.

Jolly Old Saint Nicholas was joined by other special guests on 10th and Franklin Street this weekend for the West Side Nut Club’s “Santa Land”.

The event at Acorn Plaza featured complimentary cookies, hot chocolate and a free photo with Santa Claus.

“Anybody who hasn’t been down here and brought their kids down, it’s a great experience, it’s completely free, come out and let the kids have some fun, and put some smiles on their faces,” says Zack Fleenor, 2022 Santa Land Chairman.

This fun holiday event will be happening again the December 11, 17 and 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Santa Land is free and open to the public.

UP NEXT: Bikers in Mt. Vernon spread Christmas cheer with generous donation