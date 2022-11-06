EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Now that October has come and gone, the city of Evansville is moving on for the holidays.

Santa’s Mailbox was unveiled Saturday, a day late because of poor weather. It’s been set up at Third and Main, next to River City Coffee + Goods.

Many of the shops along Main Street are decorated and ready for the holidays. We’re told all of the letters from the mailbox will be taken to Santa Claus, Indiana.

“We want to remind kids and families, they don’t need to have any postage. So just drop your letter in the mailbox, include a return address,” explains Adam Trinkel, Marketing and Events Director with Downtown Evansville.

He continues, saying, “And Santa and his elves, like I said, from Santa Claus. They’re great partners on this. They’ll get a response to you by Christmas.”

All letters must be put in the mailbox by December 15. Officials say the mailbox had over 500 letters last year.