HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting impaired and dangerous drivers in the Evansville area.

Sgt. Todd Ringle states between 5:30 p.m. Friday evening and 2 a.m. Saturday morning, troopers issued 28 traffic tickets, 28 traffic warnings, arrested two for driving while intoxicated, cited an Illinois man for reckless driving while doing almost 100 MPH on U.S. 41, cited two female juveniles for possession of marijuana and alcohol and arrested an Evansville man on a motorcycle after fleeing from troopers for a traffic violation. The passenger was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

The following people were arrested or cited and subsequent charges:

16-year-old male, Evansville (transported to Evansville Youth Care Center) Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated (Refusal)

Casey Daugherty, 32, Nortonville, KY (transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail) Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Level 6 Felony

Malcom Dunn, 30, Georgetown, IL (cited and released) Reckless Driving, Class B Misdemeanor

Patrick Pate, 57, Evansville (transported to Vanderburgh County Jail) Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony Reckless Driving, Class B Misdemeanor

Nova Collins, 19, Evansville (transported to Vanderburgh County Jail) Outstanding Warrant for Failure to Appear

16-year-old female, Evansville (released to parent and referred to Juvenile Court) Minor in Possession of Alcohol, Class C Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor

16-year-old female, Evansville (released to parent and referred to Juvenile Court) Minor in Possession of Alcohol, Class C Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor



Ringle states ISP will continue saturation patrols throughout the Evansville District to locate and arrest dangerous and impaired drivers and to deter others from driving while intoxicated.