HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana State Police conducted a saturation patrol targeting impaired and dangerous drivers in the Evansville area.
Sgt. Todd Ringle states between 5:30 p.m. Friday evening and 2 a.m. Saturday morning, troopers issued 28 traffic tickets, 28 traffic warnings, arrested two for driving while intoxicated, cited an Illinois man for reckless driving while doing almost 100 MPH on U.S. 41, cited two female juveniles for possession of marijuana and alcohol and arrested an Evansville man on a motorcycle after fleeing from troopers for a traffic violation. The passenger was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
The following people were arrested or cited and subsequent charges:
- 16-year-old male, Evansville (transported to Evansville Youth Care Center)
- Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated (Refusal)
- Casey Daugherty, 32, Nortonville, KY (transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail)
- Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Level 6 Felony
- Malcom Dunn, 30, Georgetown, IL (cited and released)
- Reckless Driving, Class B Misdemeanor
- Patrick Pate, 57, Evansville (transported to Vanderburgh County Jail)
- Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony
- Reckless Driving, Class B Misdemeanor
- Nova Collins, 19, Evansville (transported to Vanderburgh County Jail)
- Outstanding Warrant for Failure to Appear
- 16-year-old female, Evansville (released to parent and referred to Juvenile Court)
- Minor in Possession of Alcohol, Class C Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
- 16-year-old female, Evansville (released to parent and referred to Juvenile Court)
- Minor in Possession of Alcohol, Class C Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor
Ringle states ISP will continue saturation patrols throughout the Evansville District to locate and arrest dangerous and impaired drivers and to deter others from driving while intoxicated.