EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Law enforcement agencies around Evansville are teaming up one night only for a Halloween-style anti-drug event. It’ll be a trick-or-treat event where kids will get candy.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to teach young people about the dangers of fentanyl and other drugs.

“I always say and it’s important for me to get this message out — we can’t just arrest our way through this problem,” says Michael Gannon, ASAC of Indiana District DEA.

“We have to have the community come together and we have to raise that level of awareness,” he continues saying. “Because if people are out utilizing drugs, whether it be powdered drugs such as cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine or they are using counterfeit drugs, like fake drugs that look like prescription pills, they are being laced with fentanyl.”

The Halloween anti-drug event, which is sponsored by “Cops Connecting with Kids, will take place October 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bosse Field.